Artivion (AORT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Artivion to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artivion Stock Performance

Artivion stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Artivion has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

