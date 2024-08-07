Artivion (AORT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Artivion to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Artivion Stock Performance
Artivion stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Artivion has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AORT
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.