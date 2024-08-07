Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 267,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWH shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

