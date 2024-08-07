ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $25.66 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010210 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.76 or 1.00585244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03731899 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,400,141.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

