Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,268 ($67.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,373.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.98). The firm has a market cap of £22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,753.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($65.33), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,421,291.45). In other news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($70.03), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($280,127.80). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($65.33), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,421,291.45). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.