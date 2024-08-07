Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~18.84-19.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 370,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.