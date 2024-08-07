Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 44,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,426. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

