ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.80) earnings per share.
ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.
About ATI Physical Therapy
