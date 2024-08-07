ATS (TSE:ATS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.15

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.15 and last traded at C$37.19, with a volume of 147988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

ATS Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

