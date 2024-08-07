Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after buying an additional 3,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $158,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.