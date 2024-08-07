authID (AUID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%.
authID Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. authID has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.63.
authID Company Profile
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
