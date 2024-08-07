authID (AUID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. authID has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

In other authID news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 12,254 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,004.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,004.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

