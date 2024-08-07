Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.11. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

