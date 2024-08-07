Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280.62 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $7.90 billion and approximately $280.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $20.01 or 0.00036353 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,423,472 coins and its circulating supply is 395,077,102 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

