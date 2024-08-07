Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVSC. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AVSC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,819. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.