Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,603. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avient

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.