Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

