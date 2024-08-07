Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Avnet has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

