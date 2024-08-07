Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Avnet has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
