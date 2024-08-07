Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 233,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,583. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

