B. Riley Comments on Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.39 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

LRCX opened at $770.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $995.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 204.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 72.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.0% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

