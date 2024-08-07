B. Riley Weighs in on Herbalife Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.