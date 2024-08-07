Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

