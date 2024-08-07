Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 774,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,729,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.