Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 774,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,729,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

