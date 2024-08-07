Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,249,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,688. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.42. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

