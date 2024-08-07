Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PNC traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $169.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

