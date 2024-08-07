Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 275 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.85. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.