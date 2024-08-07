Bank & Trust Co Makes New $40,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 9,370,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

