Bank & Trust Co Makes New $40,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 9,370,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.