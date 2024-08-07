Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.57. 385,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,623. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.