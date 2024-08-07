Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 743 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

