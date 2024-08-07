Barrington Research Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

HSIC stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 183,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

