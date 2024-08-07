Baxter Underwood Sells 3,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,965. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $137.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

