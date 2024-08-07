Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beauty Health Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
