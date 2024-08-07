Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.