BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

