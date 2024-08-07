Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of BVS stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 541,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

