Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00038523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

