BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $82.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

