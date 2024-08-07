Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 229.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 87,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,721. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $272.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

