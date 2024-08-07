Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

