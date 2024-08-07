Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.
Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
