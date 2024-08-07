BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $48.80. BlackLine shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 157,770 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 213.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.