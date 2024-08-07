Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Philina Lee Sells 41,913 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.0 %

BPMC stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.85. 723,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,218,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

