BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $128.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

INGR stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.16. 88,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,192. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock worth $4,665,019. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 177.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 123,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

