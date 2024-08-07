Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.37. 59,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,191. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

