BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.