Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

