Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

