Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $354.39

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.24.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRWD stock opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.16, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
