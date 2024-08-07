Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.76 on Friday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 199.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $7,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

