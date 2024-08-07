Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target at $326.42

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total transaction of $1,218,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,644 shares of company stock worth $31,558,715. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $321.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

