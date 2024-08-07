Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

