Brokers Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.88. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $41.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $839.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $885.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $803.78 and its 200 day moving average is $798.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after buying an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after buying an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,981,794 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

