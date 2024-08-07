Brookfield (BN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BN opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

