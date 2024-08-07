Brookfield (BN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$30.88 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 2.1 %

BN opened at C$61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.48. Brookfield has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$68.20.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.