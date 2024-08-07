Brookfield (BN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$30.88 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%.
Brookfield Stock Down 2.1 %
BN opened at C$61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.48. Brookfield has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$68.20.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.